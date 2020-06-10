Newport Beach Evaluating Status of Outdoor Summer Programs

Share this:

The California Department of Public Health has released new guidance that could allow additional businesses to re-open and certain activities to resume with modifications beginning Friday, June 12.

The guidance includes day camps, outdoor recreation, and fitness facilities.

Based on the new guidance, the City of Newport Beach is reexamining its summer programs to determine which programs could be modified to fit the new State criteria. These include outdoor recreation classes, day camps and the Junior Lifeguard program.

Under the State guidelines, the County Health Officer must make a final decision, based on local health data, before additional sectors can reopen.

The City of Newport Beach will await further direction from Orange County Public Health before making additional announcements on the status of summer programs.

The City’s Junior Lifeguard program starts June 23 and runs through August 6, but instead of 1,300 kids in red swimsuits, the program has been modified as of May 21 this year due to coronavirus concerns and safety precautions.

Only 150 teens ages 14 and 15 will participate this year. All other age groups have been postponed until the summer of 2021. The new health guidance could revise this summer’s Junior Lifeguard program.