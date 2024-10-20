Newport Beach Film Fest Hosts Dramatic Foreign Shorts Program October 21

Share this:

Take an emotional trip around the world when the Newport Beach Film Festival presents an evening of dramatic short films by filmmakers from Spain, France, Bulgaria and other countries.

The films will screen at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at The Lot, 999 Newport Center Dr. Tickets are available at www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

The lineup:

The Masterpiece / La Gran Obra (Spain)

A rich couple brings a broken TV to a recycling point, where they meet two scrap dealers. After inviting them to their home, the dealers make a shocking discovery.

Body Seller (France)

On the morning of their wedding ceremony, Ahmed and Sahar go to the tattoo artist who tattooed Sahar years ago.

Dragonfly (United States)

Exploring the generational trauma of war, “Dragonfly” tells the story of a 10-year-old girl named Sumiko who learns about her mother’s survival of the Tokyo Firebombing in March, 1945, through the eyes of her brother.

Scarlet / Скарлет (Bulgaria)

Stella is a social worker from the State Child Protection Agency in Bulgaria. Sent to check on the house of 9-year-old Scarlet and her negligent mother, Stella starts to uncover the chilling details and the dark secrets within the household.

Lunge (Iran)

An Iranian fencer will not be allowed to compete with an Israeli fencer. Her championship title is at stake if she does not fence.