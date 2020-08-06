Newport Beach Film Fest Screens World Premiere at Fashion Island August 13

Share this:

One of the most exciting arts events in Southern California is the annual Newport Beach Film Festival, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019.

This year’s Film Festival was originally scheduled for last April, but was moved to The LOT theaters in Fashion Island August 6 – 20 due to the coronavirus closures. Movie theaters were eventually allowed to reopen and it looked like the Festival was back on track, but then movie theaters were forced to close again after being included in last month’s state edict to move everything outdoors.

Once again, the Festival had to pivot and plan its next move. No word on new dates for this year’s Festival (which at this point may get rolled over into 2021), but there is still good news for film fans.

The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced a spotlight screening of the world premiere of” A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story,” the film originally scheduled to be the opening night premiere for the 2020 Film Festival.

The film will be shown in an outdoor drive-in format on the upper level of the parking structure located between Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom at Fashion Island on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. “Doors” open at 6 p.m. Vehicles will be directed to park as they arrive; no pre-assigned parking.

Presented in partnership with Fashion Island and THE LOT, tickets for the screening are on sale now $75 per car, and includes a $20 gift card for THE LOT, a signature Fashion Island tote bag and a limited-edition movie poster designed by artist Troy Lee and autographed by filmmaker Dana Brown and Lee.

This screening serves as a kick-off event for THE LOT Drive- In Summer Movie Series at Fashion Island, continuing weekly through August 30.

“A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story” is Dana Brown’s memorable and personal love letter to his father, legendary filmmaker (“The Endless Summer” and “On Any Sunday”). Dana started the project with his father as a long-overdue road trip they took together traveling up the west coast and Hawaii.

“The film is a tribute to my father. Dad started the whole action sports film genre. He broke the mold, he broke the rules, he broke open the film category. There will never be another one like him,” said Dana Brown. “We could not think of a better fit for our world premiere then The Newport Beach Film Festival, which places such a strong focus on Action Sports programing and continually acknowledges Dad’s legacy in the Southern California Community.”

“The health and safety of our film-goers and staff is our number one priority. While we are disappointed to not present a full festival in August, we are thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate and honor the legacy of Bruce Brown and his impact on documentary filmmaking and surf culture,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and Co-Founder of the Newport Beach Film Festival. “With the Festival’s long-standing commitment to action sports cinema and deep relationship with the Brown family, it is the ideal film to celebrate a legendary filmmaker in an iconic setting.”

“The 21st Annual Newport Beach Film Festival is Southern California’s largest lifestyle film festival. “We applaud Gregg and the team for their incredible commitment to keep the spotlight on film, filmmakers and Newport Beach despite these unprecedented times,” said Gary Sherwin, president and CEO, Newport Beach & Company, in a statement.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored by The City of Newport Beach, Visit Newport Beach, Fashion Island, THE LOT and Morgan Stanley.

To purchase tickets for “A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story” and for information about the Newport Beach Film Festival visit NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

To learn more about THE LOT Drive-In Summer Movie Series at Fashion Island and purchase tickets for upcoming films, visit fashionisland.com/events/drive-in-movies.

Guidelines for the Fashion Island Drive-in

You MUST wear a mask when outside your vehicle as well as when visiting the restroom, restaurants, and retailers within Fashion Island.

You MUST view the movie from within your vehicle or the bed of your truck.

You MUST always practice physical distancing.

If you do not follow these guidelines, you may be asked to leave.

The audio for the movies is broadcast through a Professional Grade FM transmitter (radio), so make sure you have a good sound system in your vehicle. If you do not have an FM transmitter in your car, you can bring a battery-operated stereo with speakers to hear the movie.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will be scanned when entering the parking structure. Please have tickets ready to scan (phone or paper copy).

Each ticket is valid for ONE car. The number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts/seats in your vehicle.

All tickets are first-come, first-parked, and will not be assigned prior to arrival (first-come, first-parked basis). Parking attendants will direct each driver to a parking space upon arrival.

Restrooms will be available onsite (lower level of the parking structure).

Event staff will be wearing personal protective equipment as required by CDC guidelines.