Newport Beach Film Festival Announces Cinematic Schedule and Honors Program

The Newport Beach Film Festival, recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, has announced its schedule of films for this year’s 23rd annual cinematic celebration taking place October 13 through 20 at movie theaters in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.

More than 60,000 film fans attend the festival every year to watch more than 300 films from full length dramas to documentaries to short subjects. These independent and international films are from dozens of countries around the world, culled from more than 3,000 submissions.

The Festival will also hold its annual Honors and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” programs at the Balboa Bay Resort on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Past Newport Beach Film Festival Honors recipients include Harvey Keitel, Regina Hall, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Wright, Kate Beckinsale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo, Henry Golding, Keira Knightley, Rita Moreno, Patrick Stewart, and Alfre Woodard.

“With a significant amount of guild and Academy voters attending, the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors event has become a must-stop for the awards campaign season,” Gregg Schwenk, CEO of the Newport Beach Film Festival, told Variety. “The annual celebration hosts industry legends side-by-side with rising stars from Variety‘s 10 Actors to Watch.”

According to Variety Magazine, this year’s 10 Actors to Watch honorees will be feted in the Oct. 12 issue of Variety and at the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors.

This year’s 10 Actors to Watch were announced on the Variety website, and include:

Kerry Condon: Known for her roles on “Better Call Saul” and “Ray Donovan,” Condon will next be seen opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Stephanie Hsu: After her breakthrough performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opposite Michelle Yeoh, Hsu will appear in an upcoming film from Adele Lim and the series “American Born Chinese,” which reunites her with Yeoh.

Ximena Lamadrid: Seen as the titular character in the Netflix series “Who Killed Sara?,” Lamadrid plays a pivotal role in “Bardo” from filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Christina Jackson: Following roles in “The Good Fight” and “Swagger,” Jackson stars opposite Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in “Devotion” and has a role in the upcoming Shirley Chisholm biopic opposite Regina King.

Thuso Mbedu: After starring in Barry Jenkins’ series “The Underground Railroad,” Mbedu will make her feature film debut opposite Viola Davis in “The Woman King.”

Zen McGrath: The newcomer stars alongside Hugh Jackman and Anthony Hopkins as the title character in Florian Zeller’s film “The Son.”

Amber Midthunder: Midthunder earned critical and audience raves for her leading role in “Prey” and starred in the series “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Legion.”

Sam Nivola: Nivola will be seen this year as Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig’s son in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” and in 2023 opposite Bradley Cooper in “Maestro.”

Jeremy Pope: The Tony Award nominee earned an Emmy nomination for his TV debut in “Hollywood” and will make his first starring film role as a Black, gay Marine recruit in “The Inspection.”

Joseph Quinn: The British actor had a major breakout role as fan favorite Eddie Munson in Season 4 of “Stranger Things.” He also appeared in “Mangrove,” part of Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe.”

The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, Los Angeles Times, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Fashion Island, Aston Martin and the City of Newport Beach.

For Festival passes and tickets, visit https://newportbeachfilmfest.com.