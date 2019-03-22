Newport Beach Film Festival Wants You!

The Newport Beach Film Festival, which runs from April 25 through May 2, is getting ready to celebrate a milestone, and they need your help.

Renowned as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival seeks to bring to Orange County the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Committed to enlightening the public with a first-class international film program, a forum for cultural understanding and enriching educational opportunities, the Film Festival focuses on showcasing a diverse collection of studio and independent films.

More than 350 films, from short subjects and music videos to full-length documentaries and features, will be screened during the eight days of the festival. The festival includes nightly VIP parties with filmmakers and actors, weekend filmmaking seminars, and other special events.

The Newport Beach Film Festival staff cannot do this alone. The rely on hundreds of volunteers every year to make the festival a success.

I’ve been volunteering for several months as a film screener. One of many such volunteers, I watch films that are submitted to the festival and then rate them and review them to help the festival staff determine if a film is good enough to be in the festival. Only about 10 percent of the 3,500 films submitted are deemed festival worthy. I screened nearly 140 films over the past several months, and watched my share of mediocre movies, and maybe a handful of truly good ones.

Once the festival starts, they need volunteers to help with everything from crowd control and ushering to merchandise sales and event setup.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit the website at NewportBeachFilmFest.com/volunteer or contact the festival at (949) 253-2880.

Volunteer orientations are held at the Film Festival office at 2000 Quail St. in Newport Beach on March 22, 25 and 27, and April 9, 12, 15 and 17. Orientations are at 6:30 p.m.

Orientations are also held April 6 and 13 at 2 and 3 p.m. at the Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Juaquin Hills Rd.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome.