Newport Beach Historical Society Hosts 120th Anniversary Dinner and Swing Dance at Balboa Pavilion Aug. 27

Newport Beach Historical Society is hosting a dinner and swing dance at the historic Balboa Pavilion to celebrate the City of Newport Beach’s 120th year of incorporation. The celebration will take place on Aug 27 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Harborside Restaurant and Grand Ballroom, 400 Main St., in the Balboa Fun Zone.

The event features Atomic Ballroom and Jonathan Stout and His Campus Five who recently secured a Guinness World Record for World’s Largest Swing Dance.

There will also be a dinner performance by the 1930s Balboa Shuffle Dancers, inspired by the Balboa dance era and Newport Beach’s historic swing culture, along with a Balboa dance lesson and a performance by the Newport Beach 1920s Bathing Beauties, inspired by early seaside glamour and vintage chorus girl style.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and dance tickets are $65 for members and $80 for non-members. Dance-only tickets are $25. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Visit newportbeachhistorical.org/events to purchase tickets.

Formed in 1967, the Newport Beach Historical Society connects people past, present and future. NBHS collects, inspires, educates, preserves and protects the unique and vibrant history of the City of Newport Beach. This includes Balboa, Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor, its islands and offshore, the Back Bay, Newport Coast and Newport Mesa.

NBHS is a non-profit 501c3 organization. Learn more at newportbeachhistorical.org. Visit the NBHS museum at the Fun Zone.