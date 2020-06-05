Newport Beach Man Arrested After Displaying Handgun at Protest

Share this:

A Newport Beach man was arrested after he brandished a handgun during an argument with a protestor at a Black Lives Matter march Wednesday on the Balboa Peninsula.

Travis Patrick White, 48, was arrested by Newport Beach police on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats at 30th Street and Newport Boulevard.

“Through the involvement of media and local citizens, a positive identification was made leading to the ultimate arrest of Travis White,” Newport Beach police wrote in a statement.

A video shared on social media shows a young black man ride over on a bicycle and then walk up to a white man holding a backpack. The man identified by authorities as Travis White walks backwards, pulls a handgun from the backpack, and points the gun in the air.

California Department of Real Estate records identify Travis Patrick White as a salesperson with Arbor Real Estate of Newport Beach.

“He was not on my team but an independent contractor who hung his license [with] us at Arbor,” John Dishon, a partner at Arbor Real Estate, wrote in a text message Friday. “Upon learning of what transpired he was immediately let go as an agent from Arbor.”

According to Newport Beach police spokesperson Heather Rangel, White posted bail from NBPD jail.