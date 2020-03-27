Newport Beach Oceanfront Boardwalk to Close this Weekend

Share this:

To further encourage social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19, the City of Newport Beach announced on its website late this afternoon that it will close the Oceanfront Boardwalk on the Balboa Peninsula from the afternoon of Friday, March 27 through Monday morning, March 30. Beginning Friday, around noon, crews will begin installing barriers along the Boardwalk’s access points and posting temporary closure signs.

In addition, the Balboa Island Bayfront Walkway will become a “one-way” sidewalk beginning Friday, with signs directing pedestrians to walk in a single direction. This is intended to help walkers maintain at least six feet of space from other users along the narrow pathway. To reduce vehicle traffic congestion on the Island, the southbound Jamboree Road through lane at Bayside Drive will be closed.

Also this weekend, increased signs will encourage social distancing in typically congested areas of Corona del Mar along Ocean Boulevard.

These measures come after the city closed most beachfront parking lots and blocked access to the Newport and Balboa piers on Wednesday, March 25. According to the city’s website post, this is intended to reduce congestion and limit public gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in Orange County.

Visit NewportBeachCa.gov for more information.