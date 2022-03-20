Newport Beach Police Detain Suspect for Social Media Threats

Share this:

On Saturday, March 18, the Newport Beach Police Department was made aware of inappropriate posts on social media through the Newport Mesa Unified School District.

The posts did not rise to the level of a crime; however, later in the day, the posts rose to a criminal level, threatening physical harm.

After numerous interviews and the assistance of the Costa Mesa Police Department and Newport-Mesa Unified School District, investigators were able to determine the circumstances and person involved in the case. The individual who posted the information had no means to carry out the threat.

Upon completion of the investigation, the juvenile was transferred to the custody of the Orange County Juvenile Hall. The detained suspect’s age prevents additional disclosures relating to this case.

Despite the recent increase in inappropriate social media activity across the country, the Newport Beach Police Department takes each threat seriously. There are no credible threats, and according to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, classes are continuing as usual on Monday. Officers assigned to school areas will continue to provide extra patrols throughout the week.