Newport Beach Police Holds Mobile Café Saturday March 2 at Herst Coffee Roasters

On Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the next NBPD Mobile Café, allowing community members to come together in an informal space to discuss community issues and build relationships.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Unfortunately, those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship-building with the community.

The Newport Beach Police Department Mobile Café allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction and a unique opportunity for community members to learn more about the Department’s work.

This is a comfortable setting for asking questions, bringing concerns, or simply getting to know our officers, as these interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.

This event will be hosted at Herst Coffee Roasters located at 3400 Via Lido, Newport Beach. Please join the NBPD for coffee, pastries and conversation.

Any questions can be directed to Sergeant Steve Oberon at [email protected].