Newport Beach Police Welfare Check Leads to Murder Arrest

On Friday, July 26, 2024 at 6:38 p.m., officers from the Newport Beach Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Park Newport apartments to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male whose body appeared to have signs of trauma. Detectives from the Newport Beach Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation.

That investigation led them to contact and arrest Brandon Christian Chanman, a 35-year old resident of Chino Hills. The investigation revealed Chanman and the adult victim to be acquaintances.

Chanman was arrested on July 29 and booked at Orange County Jail for murder. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone who may have further information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Prince at (949) 644-3764 or [email protected].