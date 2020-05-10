Newport Beach Retail Stores Allowed to Reopen for Curbside Pick-Up

Share this:

In a video message embedded in a Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce e-newsletter sent Friday to Chamber members and others on the Chamber’s email list, Chamber President and CEO Steve Rosansky announced that updated industry guidelines released by Governor Gavin Newsom gave “a little crack opening in the door” to the retail industry.

“Retail establishments can now reopen, but they can only provide curbside pickup,” stated Rosansky, who self-filmed the video at Lido Marina Village, which has myriad retails shops and restaurants. “If you want to buy something from a retail establishment that was previously closed, give them a call and they can probably have it ready for you to pick up at the curb, assuming they are going to open to do that type of thing.”

As far as restaurants, Rosansky noted that “it’s still the same thing—to go and delivery orders only, no dine-in options. Hopefully next week the governor will issue some new guidelines to allow dine-in, as well as further opening the door for retail establishments.”

The full set of guidelines announced by Gov. Newsom are on the Chamber’s website at

https://www.newportbeach.com/governor-newsom-releases-updated-industry-guidance.