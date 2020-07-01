Newport Beach to Increase Police Presence, Limit Public Gatherings on July 4 Weekend

Share this:

The City’s Police Department, with support from neighboring public safety agencies, will be maintaining a strong presence on the beaches, managing traffic flow in West Newport and Corona del Mar, and proactively enforcing a ban on illegal fireworks this July 4 weekend, according to information received from the City of Newport Beach.

In the West Newport safety enhancement zone, fines for violations such as loud music, unruly parties and drinking in public will be increased to as much as triple the usual amount.

City beaches will remain open during regular hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.), as will most public parking areas. The 10 p.m. beach closure will be strictly enforced. There will be no professional fireworks displays and street parades or festivals, in alignment with State guidance that restricts large gatherings.

All fireworks, including “safe and sane” variety, are illegal in Newport Beach. Drinking alcohol in public is illegal and will be enforced.

“While we are expecting to see a lot of visitors to our beaches over the 4th of July weekend, our community can be confident that our police officers are prepared to keep our community safe and maintain an environment where everyone can enjoy the holiday,” said City Council member Diane Dixon in a press release sent by the City on June 30.

Residents and visitors should also be aware that the City will be enforcing all parking rules and restrictions, and may tow away illegally parked vehicles.

To help maintain traffic flow, the following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. on July 4 to approximately 3 a.m. on July 5:

Southbound Orange St. at West Coast Highway

Via Oporto from Via Lido to 32nd St.

Via Malaga from Via Oporto to Via Lido

The Newport Beach Police Department will monitor traffic conditions and may facilitate additional street closures if necessary.

City leaders urged the public to behave responsibly as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the State.

“Each member of the Newport Beach community and even larger area is first and foremost personally responsible for their own health and well-being,” said City Council member Jeff Herdman in a press release. “As such, you should always use good judgment in any and every activity you undertake. This is a personal responsibility which is assumed of everyone in our community, and of those who visit our community, as well.”