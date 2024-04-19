Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club Meets April 25 at OASIS Senior Center

Share this:

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club will hold its monthly in-person meeting on Thursday, April 25, at OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking. The speakers’ program starts at 6 p.m.

This month’s program will focus on the troubling trends of racism and freedom of speech restrictions as a nation and in our own communities.

Featured guest speakers are Don Schwartz, retired Professor of History at CSU Long Beach, and Natalie Moser, Huntington Beach City Council.

Hosted refreshments will be served. There is no admission fee, although donations are welcome.

Registration is required for this event. Visit www.NBWDC.org to register.