Newport Dunes Hosts Game Day on the Bay Sunday, Feb. 11

Looking for someplace fun to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 11?

Make a forward pass to Newport Dunes Back Bay Bistro for their Game Day on the Bay Watch Party from 2 to 8 p.m.

This Big Game watch party features a full bar plus game day snacks and food. The menu includes all of Moe B’s Munchies offerings, with game day classics such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza and salad as well as limited specials such as wings and nachos. Beer pitchers will also be available.

A big screen plus multiple TVs are in place for everyone to watch the game (and the famous Super Bowl ads) between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. This event is open to resort guests and the public. No reservations needed.

Parking rates: 0 to 30 minutes: FREE. 30 minutes to 2 hours: $15. 2 to 4 hours: $20. 4 to 8 hours: $25.

For more information, visit https://www.newportdunes.com/event/big-game-day-on-the-bay-watch-party-at-the-back-bay-bistro-2024/.