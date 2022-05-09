Newport Dunes Hosts OC Live Concerts May 13-15

Share this:

If you hear music emanating from Newport Dunes this weekend, you can thank Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley—the weekend performances are part of the inaugural OC Live Concert Series, presented by Foley via the county’s Arts-Related Grant Relief Program.

The OC Live concert series brings the power of live music to multiple venues including performances May 13-15 at Newport Dunes.

Tickets are $5 per person (ages 10+) with proceeds going to support local arts and culture programming, administered by Arts Orange County, the official nonprofit local arts agency of the County of Orange. Parking at Newport Dunes is $15 per vehicle.

“Our hope with this series is to aid local musicians and small businesses who were hit the hardest during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Foley. “We’ve partnered with some incredible artists and beautiful venues to welcome back live music with the OC Live Concert Series and remind the entire OC community of the power of live music.”

To purchase tickets and for more information on OC Live, visit https://d2.ocgov.com/oc-live-concert-series-presented-orange-county-supervisor-katrina-foley.

OC Live seating is limited at select venues and reserving tickets prior to show dates is encouraged.

Here’s the lineup for the Newport Dunes concerts:

Friday, May 13

7 p.m.: Fabulous Nomads

6 p.m.: Hot Rod Trio

5 p.m.: American Vagrants

4 p.m.: Doors Open

Saturday, May 14

7 p.m.: Beaux Gris Gris

6 p.m.: Rebel Shake Down

5 p.m.: Danny Maika

4 p.m.: Ash Lee

3 p.m.: Doors Open

Sunday, May 15

7 p.m.: Flashback Heart Attack

6 p.m.: All Star Trio

5 p.m.: Sonic Momz

4 p.m.: DJ Teak Makai

3 p.m.: Doors Open

Enjoy beer, wine, and cocktails at the event as well as food trucks. Beach chairs and blankets are encouraged. Please refrain from bringing umbrellas, outside food or beverage, large bags, or pets.