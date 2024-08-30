Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup Returns Sept. 21

Share this:

The Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup, in partnership with the City of Newport Beach, has announced the 4th Annual Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at Marina Park in Newport Beach.

Launched in 2017 by Help Your Harbor’s founders—former Newport Beach mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield and local environmentalists Billy Dutton and Mark Ward—NHUC hosted three years of sold-out cleanup events at the Balboa Bay Club before being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to expand this year’s event at our new location,” says Billy Dutton, co-founder of NHUC and Help Your Harbor. “The Newport Marina Park site allows for much greater community participation, with volunteers helping to clean up our harbor both above and below the water. The addition of the International Coastal Cleanup Day celebration at Marina Park that afternoon will bring together over two dozen organizations and their volunteers, all committed to protecting our precious marine environment.”

Volunteer scuba divers and onshore participants will unite once again to search Newport Harbor for trash, plastics, and other pollutants, ensuring a safer and cleaner environment for marine life, residents, and visitors.

In previous years, volunteers successfully removed over 4,200 pounds of trash and single-use plastics from Newport Harbor, contributing to the ongoing efforts to keep the 25.2 miles of coastline, bay, and harbor waterways free from pollution. The event promises to be a significant community effort to protect and preserve our precious coastal environment.

“The Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup and International Coastal Cleanup Day perfectly align with our city’s mission to keep Newport Beach clean and safe for residents and visitors,” says John Kappeler, Senior Engineer with the City of Newport Beach. “We’re thrilled to host this event, welcoming local organizations, groups, and individuals dedicated to a pollution-free harbor, and celebrating those in our community who have championed this cause for years.”

Location and Event Schedule:

This year’s cleanup takes place at Newport Beach Marina Park, 1600 W Balboa Blvd. The event is part of the broader International Coastal Cleanup Day celebration, emphasizing global efforts to protect our oceans and shorelines.

Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup Event Schedule:

7 a.m.: Volunteer check-in, location assignments, hosted breakfast

7:30 a.m.: Skippers report to assigned vessels

8:15 a.m.: Mandatory volunteer safety meeting at the main stage

9 a.m.: Volunteers, both above-water helpers and divers, deploy on cleanup vessels

9 to 11 a.m.: Cleanup commences

11:30 a.m.: Volunteer group photo

11:30 a.m.: Raffle prizes, lunch and recognitions

International Coastal Cleanup Day Celebration:

12:15 p.m.: Barge with collected trash arrives off the shore of Marina Beach

12:30 p.m.: Live music, food trucks and exhibitors

2 p.m.: Mayor O’Neill to recognize the efforts and introduce representatives of each united organization. Presentation of Harbor Stewardship Awards to follow.

3 to 5 p.m.: Live music

Visit https://www.newportharborunderwatercleanup.com for more information and to register as a volunteer.