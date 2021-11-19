OC Community Foundation of Newport Beach Announces Additions to Leadership Team

Share this:

The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation has added three executives to its leadership team: Elizabeth McKibbin as the director of gift planning, Monica Seely as senior director of marketing & communications, and Sharon Johnson as director of people & culture.

The addition of these positions reflects OCCF’s commitment to building its capacity to serve the Orange County community and achieving a bold goal to reach $1 billion in cumulative granting by 2024.

Seely brings to OCCF nearly 20 years of corporate branding, marketing, and advertising experience. In the role, she will be responsible for leading the development and execution of OCCF’s brand strategy, marketing and public relations, as well as external and internal communications programs.

In her previous role as marketing manager for Taylor Design, she led marketing and communications efforts for the firm’s five offices across California.

Johnson will be responsible for providing direction and oversight of all aspects of Human Resources, including enhancing the employee experience, implementing recruitment and retention strategies, employee development and driving human resources innovation.

Johnson boasts 21 years of leadership experience in human resources management in various industries including higher education. She joins OCCF from Associated Students Inc., California State University Fullerton where she was the director of human resources.

In her role as director of gift planning, McKibbin will provide philanthropic support to OCCF. She will be a primary partner and advisor on charitable fund and gifting options and serve as a strategic partner to clients, advisors, and staff creating customized planned giving opportunities to fulfill philanthropic visions and maximize the impact of their philanthropic goals.

Additionally, she will work closely with leadership to expand and grow relationships with OCCF’s Professional Advisor Network.

“As one of the largest and fastest growing community foundations in the country, we have bold goals that will only be achieved through the strategic guidance from our senior leadership,” said Tammy Tumbling, executive vice president and COO at the Orange County Community Foundation. “Monica, Sharon, and Elizabeth are rounding out our dynamic team to support OCCF’s growth and impact on the Orange County community and the philanthropists and nonprofit partners we serve.”

OCCF is recognized as the center of gravity for Orange County philanthropy, acting as an unparalleled resource for local philanthropists and their families for more than 30 years by offering unique insights, deep knowledge, and a diverse array of tools to support both lifetime and legacy giving.

To learn more about the Orange County Community Foundation, visit www.oc-cf.org.