Pacific Chorale Offers Holiday Concerts in Newport Beach and Segerstrom Concert Hall

Share this:

‘Tis the season for carols, and Pacific Chorale aims to deliver by celebrating the holidays with two festive musical programs this year.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m., Pacific Chorale presents “Carols by Candlelight” at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2140 Mar Vista Dr. in Newport Beach.

Pacific Chorale’s “Carols by Candlelight” features a lush compilation of timeless seasonal choral music from the Renaissance and beyond, including “I Wonder as I Wander,” “Ding! Dong! Merrily on High,” “Silent Night,” and “God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen,” as well as works by noted 20th century English composers Ralph Vaughan Williams and Herbert Howells, and contemporary composers Sarah Quartel, Bob Chilcott, Patrick Hawes, Cecilia McDowall, and Will Todd.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.pacificchorale.org/events/carols-by-candlelight/.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. the Pacific Chorale presents “Tis the Season!” at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

Pacific Chorale’s beloved family-friendly extravaganza “Tis the Season!” adds festive musical cheer to the holidays with such favorites as “Jingle Bells,” “Feliz Navidad,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.” Also featured are National Medal of Arts recipient Morten Lauriden‘s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium,” “Gloria” from Ji-Hoon Park’s “Lightning Bug” Mass, and Bob Chilcott’s “Angel Voices Ever Singing.” Plus Santa Claus himself plans to swing by. For more info: https://www.pacificchorale.org/events/tis-the-season/

Masks are required for all audience members, as well as proof of vaccination or a negative covid test. See details for each concert for more information.