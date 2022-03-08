Pacific Chorale Presents ’Songs of the Soul’ Concert at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach March 18

Share this:

Grammy-nominated Pacific Chorale, considered one of the nation’s leading choirs, continues its season with a program of transcendent choral works by six contemporary composers on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach.

Led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, the program, entitled “Songs of the Soul,” is anchored by Estonian composer Galina Grigorjeva’s profound vocal symphony “On Leaving,” a contemplation on the soul’s release from the mortal body, and Frank Martin’s stunning Mass for Double Choir, a masterful setting of the Latin Mass.

The concert also features Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw’s and the swallow, a setting of Psalm 84 inspired by the Syrian refugee crisis, and Spiritus Mundi, Dale Trumbore’s hymn of gratitude for the fruits of the earth, which she says, “explores the idea of trust in something greater than oneself.”

Additionally, Pacific Chorale performs Paul Fowler’s wordless, hypnotic Calling and Edie Hill’s poignant We Bloomed in Spring, a setting of the words of St. Teresa of Avila.

“These six extraordinary choral works explore the concept of spirit from multiple perspectives,” says Istad. “For example, On Leaving by Grigorjeva, who has been hailed as the First Lady of Estonian Choral Music, is a gorgeous meditation on death and the afterlife that captures the mystery of the hereafter with neo-Gothic chant lines and enigmatic bells, revealing a modern approach to Slavonic chant that creates a kaleidoscope of sound rich with overtone. Swiss composer Frank Martin’s Mass for Double Chorus is a tour de force that balances his respect for the Mass with a proclivity for vocal fireworks.”

Pacific Chorale’s 2021-22 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons of Newport Beach, Silver Season Sponsor Charles and Ling Zhang, and Silver Season Corporate Sponsor Salt-Away Products.

Single tickets for “Songs of the Soul” range from $20 to $60. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church is at 2100 Mar Vista Dr. in Newport Beach.

For tickets and more information, visit www.pacificchorale.org or call (714) 662-2345.

Covid Protocols: For concerts at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach, for the health and safety of Pacific Chorale’s artists and patrons, masks are strongly encouraged while indoors and required for entry if not fully vaccinated. In accordance for smaller venues, proof of vaccination will not be required for admission, although full vaccination is strongly encouraged.

These safety protocols will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis and may be adjusted as public health circumstances evolve.

For information on Pacific Chorale’s most current health and safety protocols, please visit https://www.pacificchorale.org/covid-returning-to-live-performances/.