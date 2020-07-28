Pacific Symphony Presents Virtual “Summer Replay” Concert Series

Share this:

Are you missing live Pacific Symphony concerts? You’re not alone, which is why Pacific Symphony is launching a free online symphonic series dubbed “Summer Replay” that begins July 30 and runs every other Thursday evening at 7 p.m. through September 10.

Maestro Carl St.Clair conducts all the concerts in the series, and he’s always a joy to watch on the podium. St.Clair is entering his fourth decade as Pacific Symphony’s music director, an almost unheard-of feat in the music world. In fact, he’s one of the longest serving conductors of any major North American symphony. His tenure with Pacific Symphony began in 1990, and he’s guided the symphony to international prominence while helping to launch significant education and community outreach programs.

Now, St.Clair is re-imagining the orchestra’s contribution to the community and pivoting to an online presence on the worldwide web via this four-concert virtual series, which highlights select Pacific Symphony performances of great masterworks featured in past seasons.

The series host is Eileen Jeanette, the Symphony’s senior vice-president of artistic planning. She welcomes audiences to each program and interviews Pacific Symphony musicians before each concert begins. Her first interview is with St.Clair, who sets the stage for the concerts to follow.

The virtual summer symphonic series premieres on Thurs., July 30 at 7 p.m. You can sign in with an email address at www.PacificSymphony.org/SummerReplay beginning at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and each program will be available on demand for 45 days after each performance premiere date.

Pacific Symphony acknowledges the support of the Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation, Avenue of the Arts Hotel and KUSC.

Summer Replay schedule

July 30, 2020 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Pacific Symphony

Opening Interview: Music Director Carl St.Clair

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 5

(From a concert performed on Sept. 16, 2017 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall)

Aug 13, 2020 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Orli Shaham, piano

Pacific Symphony

Opening Interview: Pianist Orli Shaham

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 17

(From a concert performed on May 20, 2017 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall)

Aug. 27, 2020 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Pacific Symphony

Opening Interview: Principal Bassoon, Rose Corrigan

BERLIOZ: Symphonie Fantastique

(From a concert performed on Feb. 7, 2020 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall)

Sept. 10, 2020 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Pacific Symphony

Opening Interview: Pacific Symphony musician to be announced

TCHAIKOVSKY: 1812 Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY: Additional works to be announced

(From the Tchaikovsky Spectacular concert performed on Sept. 8, 2018 at Pacific Amphitheatre)

NOTE: Programs and artists subject to change.

About Pacific Symphony: Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County’s Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall since 2006. Currently in its 42nd season, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes, as well as in its own community of Orange County.

In April 2018, Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall as one of two orchestras invited to perform during a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass’ 80th birthday, and the following month the orchestra toured China.

The orchestra made its national PBS debut in June 2018 on Great Performances with Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” conducted by St.Clair. Pacific Symphony presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages.

Under Carl St.Clair, who enters his fourth decade as music director, Pacific Symphony has achieved new heights of musical excellence while also diversifying its programming and expanding its community engagement activities. Through commissions, premieres, and recordings, the orchestra has become a champion of contemporary American music, with a discography devoted almost entirely to 20th- and 21st-century music by American composers, including William Bolcom, John Corigliano, Richard Danielpour, Michael Daugherty and Philip Glass. The orchestra has recorded for Harmonia Mundi, Naxos, Koch International Classics, Reference Recordings, and Sony Classical, among other labels.

Pacific Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country’s five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony’s education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts. These initiatives include community and youth concerts and ensembles, interactive events, masterclasses with guest artists, and classroom and summer programs for children.

Visit www.PacificSymphony.com for more information.