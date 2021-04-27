Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Returns to Laguna Beach This Summer

Share this:

COVID closures hit the local arts community especially hard in 2020. Arts mecca Laguna Beach saw the cancellation of its three summertime arts festivals, as well as the iconic Pageant of the Masters.

That was then, and this is now: with the easing of pandemic restrictions, the Festival of Arts has announced the re-opening of Pageant of the Masters and the accompanying Fine Art Show this summer.

Tickets to the Pageant of the Masters production of “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories” will run July 7 – September 3, 2021, with tickets on sale beginning May 3. The Festival of Arts opens July 5 and runs throughout the summer.

According to information from the Festival of Arts, the decision to move forward with plans and preparations to open both shows in early July was approved by Festival officials during the organization’s board meeting on April 14.

“The Festival has been working closely with the Laguna Beach City staff and would like to thank them for all their input and help to aid us in reaching this decision,” said Festival of Arts President David Perry. “We are thrilled to reconnect our community with live performances of the Pageant of the Masters and with our exhibiting artists this summer. It has been a very challenging year for everyone, especially the arts community, and we are overjoyed and feel blessed to have arrived at this moment.”

The health and well-being of the non-profit’s patrons, artists, volunteers, vendors and staff remain a top priority for the Festival of Arts. The board and management team will continue to work in partnership with public health entities and government officials to implement new protocols to keep guests safe, comfortable, and healthy.

To purchase tickets and for more information on Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, visit www.foapom.com