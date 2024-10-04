Paseo 17 Welcomes Female-Owned Foodie Favorites

Share this:

Paseo 17, the reimagined upscale boutique retail center on East 17th Street in Costa Mesa owned and managed by commercial real-estate development firm Burnham-Ward Properties of Newport Beach, is adding two new food and beverage concepts to its mix of contemporary dining options.

The first new addition is Mercado Mesa, a sister concept of Mercado Laguna founded by Summer Tarango. Mercado Mesa will offer prepared meals – both ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook – with an emphasis on gluten-free options from signature homemade recipes.

Mercado Mesa is scheduled to open this fall at Paseo 17.

The second addition, Rye Goods, is an organic sourdough bakery and deli that uses locally grown ingredients. Owner and pastry chef Sara Lezama is relocating Rye Goods from its original Lido Village location so Lezama can expand her menu and add a curated organic wine bar and wine shop.

This new location at Paseo 17 is scheduled to open in early 2025 and will be the third Rye Goods location in Orange County.

“Supporting local small business owners to grow their dream within Orange County is a true privilege,” said Bryon Ward, President of Burnham Ward Properties. “These in-demand concepts not only persevered but thrived through a pandemic showcasing ingenuity and grit. We cannot wait to round out the stellar lineup at Paseo 17 and bring even more curated experiences to the community.”

Previously announced and also opening soon at Paseo 17 will be Top Chef alum Jackson Kalb’s Ospi, slated to open in the fall. This will be the third location for the classic-meets-modern Italian concept born in Venice Beach and Kalb’s first restaurant in Orange County.

For more information, visit www.Paseo17.com.