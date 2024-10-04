Historic Lido theater Reopens Oct. 5 with a Community Open House

Share this:

The word “iconic” is often overused, but it’s certainly an apt description of the Lido Theater, one of Orange County’s earliest movie houses when it opened in 1939.

The beautiful (some might say ornate) single-screen theater brought the Golden Age of Hollywood to Newport Beach with its Art Deco design.

The landmark theater closed for renovation five years ago. The project was prolonged due to the pandemic and the detailed work required to add air conditioning and heating without affecting the structure and interior of the building.

Meticulously restored to its original Art Deco design by owner Fritz Duda Company, The Lido will host a community open house to celebrate the re-opening on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will host the 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival from Oct. 17 through 24.

Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, and his company River Jetty Restaurant Group (operators of A Restaurant) have been named as the new operator of The Lido Theater.

In addition to hosting films throughout the Newport Beach Film Festival Oct. 17-24, The Lido Theater will present the Closing Night film on Oct. 24 at 8:30 p.m., “A Real Pain” with Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.

Newport Beach native McG’s company will reportedly present a mix of live music, first run and classic movies, engaging speakers, comedians, cinema and chorale groups, and other events with a wide appeal.

“I grew up in Newport Beach and have a lot of great memories of The Lido. It’s one of the coolest things about Newport and I love the idea of giving back to the community by bringing in eclectic new programming,” said McG. “I’m excited to help usher in a new era of entertainment at The Lido, especially now that it’s been restored and is more beautiful than ever.”

“We are fortunate to have McG and his team operating The Lido. He’s a lifelong Newporter who shares our vision for this special landmark,” said Duda. “Live performances will broaden the appeal and programming for the theater, and with Lido House next door, we have created an entertainment and hospitality district that will serve Newport Beach and Orange County well.”

Lido Theater Renovation

According to information from the Fritz Duda Company, The Lido has a new, state-of-the-art digital projection and sound system, a new exterior color palette, new seating, lighting, and carpet reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden era, as well as a larger stage framed by a new red velvet waterfall curtain. The exterior color palette was uncovered as the original shade of the stucco when the theater was built.

The original box office, marquee, movie poster cases, lobby, concession stand, and restrooms have been restored, and new men’s and family/ADA restrooms were built. Real brass and copper finishes were also added, as well as cream-colored paint with subtle silver sparkles that can be seen in the lobby and staircase.

The Catalina-style tile, admired at the time for its colorful hand-painted beauty, has been restored and can be seen in the lobby and restrooms. The Lido’s auditorium walls were also refreshed, with its murals depicting underwater ocean scenes that appear to glow from black lights illuminating the walls when the house lights dim. The classic balcony also remains a unique feature not found in modern theaters.

In addition to the renovations Fritz Duda Company has made to the theater, McG noted he will also bring in 35mm film projectors to show classic movies and will occasionally show double features.

“My career started in Newport Beach as a music producer and video director, and while I now focus on producing movies, operating The Lido is the perfect intersection of my passions: movies, music, and hospitality,” said McG. “The Lido is now an elevated entertainment venue that will be the heartbeat of the community.”

“As a teenager, I saw Midnight Run at The Lido five times in one week and it helped light the fuse of my love for entertainment,” he added. “This theater is a unique entertainment venue and close to my heart, so I’m excited to reopen it with a mix of live music and movies. We want to provide something for everyone.”

Lido Theater History

According to press material, The Lido Theater and Via Lido Plaza were originally owned and developed by The Griffith Company, a firm that made significant contributions to the development of Newport Beach. Designed by architect Clifford A. Balch, known for his Art Deco theater design, The Lido Theater was constructed in 1939 for $110,000.

The theater opened on Friday, Oct. 27, 1939, with the movie “Hollywood Cavalcade” starring Don Ameche and Alice Faye. The first regular showing that weekend was the Pulitzer Prize-winning adaptation of “The Old Maid,” starring Bette Davis and Miriam Hopkins.

A Corona del Mar resident at the time, Davis is said to have traveled by the site daily while the theater was under construction. She also requested a sitting parlor in the ladies’ room which was built and remains today. Restored to its original splendor, the lounge now bears the name of the Oscar-winning actress.

Via Lido Plaza, including The Lido Theater, was purchased by Fritz Duda Company in 1986 and the company has continued the stewardship of the legendary entertainment venue.

River Jetty Restaurant Group is a collaboration between partners Joseph “McG” Nichol and another Newport Beach native, Jordan Otterbein. RJRG brings extensive expertise and a depth of resources to each of its hospitality concepts: A Restaurant, A Market, A Crystal Cove, and The Lido Theater in Newport Beach; CdM Restaurant in Corona del Mar, and A PCH in Long Beach.

Dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, RJRG supports local schools and charities as it continues to build strong local culture.

The Lido Theater is located in Via Lido Plaza at 3459 Via Lido, in Newport Beach. A schedule of live music, movies, and other performances will be available at www.thelidotheater.com.