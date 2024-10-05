Playful Sand Sculptures Compete for Prizes in Corona Del Mar

Share this:

By Spencer Grant | Special to the NB Indy

Sandcastle contestant Curt Hayden said it best: “We’ve been here for 38 years. We were little boys then. Now our children are helping us.”

That kind of loyalty and enthusiasm was everywhere at the 62nd Annual Sandcastle Contest at Corona Del Mar State Beach on September 29, as piles of beach sand were sculpted into fantasies of cars, castles, palaces, smiling suns, McMansions, and even jack-o-lanterns.

“This is a long-running competition sponsored by the Commodores Club,” said Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Jeff Parker. “We had about 20 entries from families, groups, and organizations – all the way from children to senior citizens. They’re not necessarily the best builders; they just want to enjoy themselves and be creative.”

Parker went on to say, “This year, we had some new people coming out to win, and we’ve had people who’ve been with us for almost 40 years. We have old-timers and new-timers. That’s what this is all about.”

The mechanics of the competition were simple: Having paid a $35 entry fee, each team had four hours to complete their entry, after which five judges drove slowly down the beach in a lifeguard pickup, evaluating each project. “We also give out cash for the top awards,” added Jeff Parker, “not a lot of money, maybe $100 but since it only costs $35 to enter, it’s a good deal.”

Contestants were free to interpret the competition’s theme, “Cruzin’ the Coast,” and they often did so eclectically. For example, Mark Simon’s team from Sea Scout Troop 90 at the Newport Sea Base created it as a collection of familiar objects that coast cruisers might see.

“We have a McMansion, a freeway and even an airplane,” he said, adding that he’s also a longtime competitor. “I’ve been here for 21 years.”

On the other hand, Curt Hayden saw “cruise ” differently.

“We decided on Tom Cruse,” he said with a twinkle in his eye.

A smiling sun wound up with the title Cruisin’ Canines.

Ken Rhodes developed stylized cars with seaweed-hair drivers, “Newport Ned Meets Newport Nessie,” adding he was inspired by “Nessie,” the Loch Ness Monster.

Skylor Gaymon and his friends didn’t bother with the theme; they just wanted to have fun, so they created a Tiki face. Why? “I recently returned from Maui, and I liked the idea.”

Scott McMillan got seasonal. “The final instruction was for something coastal, so since we’re coming up on Halloween, why not put a jack-o-lantern on a surfboard?”

Janes Lee and Dolly Kiosea sculpted what looked like a car, a palm tree, a freeway, and a friendly sea creature.

Others went straight for the castle theme. Debi Menard and the Busy Bees from Redlands came up with a somewhat squat version of the Hearst Castle in San Simeon, while the nonpro group B.C. and Friends worked till the last minute on a soaring edifice, blowing through straws to fine-tune decorative filigrees in sand.

As 2 p.m. came around, the judges, including City Councilwoman Robyn Grant and Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, retired to a convenient RV to make their decisions. After a plethora of first, second, and third prizes for categories such as Most Humorous Creation and Best Creation, the Commodore grand prize for Overall Best Creation went to newcomers B.C. And Friends, who had already won the People’s Choice award. With hugs and kisses, they went away happy.

With the contest over, what happens to the sandy creations?

“They live on for days until humans intervene or the tide and wind take them away.” said City Councilmember Robyn Grant.