Police Alert: Pair of Home Burglaries in Newport Ridge

Authorities alerted residents to two recent home burglaries on the same Newport Coast street in a message shared Monday by Newport Beach Police Department.

Two residential burglaries occurred on Bridgeport Road, in the Pointe community in the Newport Ridge neighborhood, on March 14, according to the NBPD advisory message.

In both cases, the suspects climbed over the rear fence into the backyard and then broke a glass door into the home.

“The same suspects are possibly responsible for both burglaries,” police confirmed in the message.

The first happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 8:20 p.m. while the victims were out for the day.

Unknown suspects climbed over the rear fence to get into the backyard, the alert reads. They used a barbeque to climb to the second story balcony where they shattered the glass door to the master bedroom. The suspects ransacked the master bedroom, bathroom and closet and went through drawers in the guest bedrooms and bathroom, police reported.

Cash, jewelry, and passports were stolen.

The second burglary occurred at approximately 8:12 p.m. while the victims were out for the evening.

Police explain that four unknown suspects again climbed over the rear fence to get into the backyard. They shattered the glass patio door and ransacked the master bedroom and bathroom.

“They also located a safe in the residence, pried it open and stole some of the contents before fleeing the residence,” the message reads.

Cash and jewelry were stolen.

The suspects are described as male, 15 to 25 years old, thin build, between 5’05” and 5’10” tall, between 130 to 170 pounds, and all wearing light-colored masks. Each had on a hoodie or sweatshirt, one wore a black hat, another had on reflective shoes, another had glasses, and another had a backpack.

They also provided some home security tips, including to always lock windows and doors and activate the alarm whenever leaving the house, even if for a few minutes.

Police also used the message to remind residents to report suspicious activity by calling (949) 644-3717.

For more information, visit nbpd.org.