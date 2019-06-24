Police Provide July 4 Community Information

Share this:

Newport Beach Police Department shared a message about Fourth of July information for the community this week.

“Though most residents and business owners are well versed in the city’s increased public safety efforts for the Fourth of July, we’ve included some reminders about what is allowed and not allowed in Newport Beach,” NBPD officials wrote in the email sent out on Thursday.

The information included street closures, parking information, fireworks rules, the safety enhancement zone, and more.

On the 4th of July, text NBJULY4TH to 888777 to receive updated road closure information, significant traffic advisories and community advisories.

It is illegal to possess or use fireworks in Newport Beach. This includes “safe and sane” fireworks such as fountains and sparklers that can be purchased in nearby cities. Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend a public, professional fireworks show.

Southbound Orange Street at West Coast Highway, and Via Oporto from Via Lido to 32nd Street, will be closed.

Parking will be extremely limited, vehicles parked illegally will be issued parking citations and may be towed.

For more information, visit nbpd.org/community/4th_of_july.asp.