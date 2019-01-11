Police Seek Public’s Assistance in ID’ing Residential Burglary Suspect

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department sent out a message Thursday seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary investigation.

The crime occurred on Jan 2. between 6:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m., according to the police alert.

The suspect entered the home on Malabar Drive by breaking a rear glass window, NBPD explained in the message. The suspect fled the area before police officers arrived.

“After reviewing the surveillance video, it appears that one of the suspects rings the doorbell to ensure no one is home. Then, moments later, the suspects are seen entering the backyard and breaking the rear window,” the statement reads.

Police shared a photo captured by the homeowner’s Ring Doorbell at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect in the photo is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Joe at (949) 644-3763 or [email protected]