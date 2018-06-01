Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Witness, Suspect in Stabbing Incident

The Newport Beach Police Department sent out a message Thursday asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and a witness relating to a stabbing incident from earlier in the month.

According to police, around 1 a.m. on May 13, a man was stabbed in the area of Newport Boulevard and 28th Street.

NBPD is hoping to identify the witness and suspect in the accompanying surveillance footage of the incident. Police posted the vide at https://youtu.be/NbAErFxaGwM

The witness is described as a white male in his mid-20s, approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue or green eyes. He was wearing a cast on his right arm and has tattoos on his left arm, police reported.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, with “scraggly” hair, and approximately 5 feet and 8 or 9 inches tall, the video message explains.

Anyone with information on either of the two men is asked to contact NBPD Detective Rick Henry at (949) 644-3797.