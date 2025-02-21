Positive Beverage of Newport Beach Reveals New Brand and Ingredients

Positive Beverage, a certified female-owned beverage company based in Newport Beach that offers zero sugar and zero calorie hydration and energy drinks with clean and functional ingredients, has unveiled its rebranded look, name, and renewed alignment to creating health-first beverages.

Moving forward, the company’s signature line of sparkling functional drinks, formerly known as Positive Beverage, will now be labelled “Positive Hydration” which more clearly articulates the functional benefits of vitamins and electrolytes contained therein. The company’s caffeinated product line remains “Positive Energy.” Additionally, the company is removing erythritol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol, from both the Positive Hydration and Positive Energy product lines to ensure every ingredient in its drink is as healthy and natural as possible.

The revamped name and formula affirm the company’s dedication to delivering honest hydration and a transparent taste without artificial sweeteners, allowing health-conscious consumers a clean and beneficial beverage choice.

“The idea of ‘Positive Hydration’ encapsulates the true meaning behind our mission as a brand,” said Shannon Argyros, CEO at Positive Beverage, LLC. “We’re not just another average product with good flavors or celebrity-backed marketing hype. We’re genuinely trying to make a positive impact in consumers’ lives by providing something that will give their bodies the vitamins and electrolytes they need without artificial ingredients and unnecessary dyes. We’re confident this new name reflects our uncompromising commitment to keeping the beverage health-centric and naturally based, ensuring you and your family don’t ingest anything artificial. By removing erythritol, consumers can trust that Positive Hydration is the cleanest drink in this market and great for every member of the family.”

Positive Beverage offers six flavors in total across two product lines: Positive Hydration, the company’s flagship line of hydration drinks filled with electrolytes and vital vitamins, and Positive Energy, the company’s line of energy drinks that combines caffeine from organic green tea extract with vitamins and electrolytes to produce a sustained energy boost without the typical crash.

Both product lines are elevated by the company’s commitment to natural sources and safe ingredients. In addition to the company’s unmatched formula for healthy hydration and efficient energy, the company reaffirms its purpose to be a force for good, creating a culture that connects people through positivity, self-care and community-driven efforts.

The new look and feel of the packaging for both product lines reflect the company’s genuine desire to promote the power of a positive mindset.

“We wanted the name ‘Positive’ to jump off the shelf when consumers walk by or see it in their fridge, on their desk, or in their lunchbox. With the new, more prominent vertical placement of the ‘Positive’ brand name, the package itself essentially becomes your own personal cheerleader in a can, reminding you to think positive no matter what comes your way throughout the day and to make healthy choices about what you put into your body, both physically and mentally. Everything we do is for the sake of promoting positivity in this world,” Argyros said. “Now, there’s no ambiguity about our mission as we push forward to be the new trailblazer and trendsetter in this market. We’re here to conquer negativity with feel-good fuel that ignites a revolution of joy.”

To purchase the Positive Hydration or Positive Energy product lines or to find a participating retailer, visit https://www.positivebeverage.com.