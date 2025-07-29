Pretty in Orange: Psychedelic Furs Charm at OC Fair’s Summer Series

By Zoe Luczaj | NB Indy Arts Columnist

Psychedelic Furs charmed the OC Fair with a nostalgic and theatrical performance beneath the stars and glowing purple spotlights at the Pacific Amphitheater on Sunday, July 19. Along with opening acts The Romantics and Rooney, the night transported Orange County fans back in time.

Frontman Richard Butler’s unmistakable voice sounded identical to tracks recorded over 40 years ago, alongside his bandmates’ sound, which has proved eternal with haunting synths, heartbeat bass lines, and mesmerizing guitar solos.

Butler’s dramatic gestures, clutching the mic to his chest with two hands or leaning dramatically on a bandmate’s shoulder as he poured his heart out, gave a theatrical air to the band’s performance. The crowd echoed his enthusiasm and sang along to the anthems of their youths.

Even though the venue was packed, the show felt strikingly intimate. The Pacific Amphitheater offered a clear, picturesque view of the band from every seat.

When Butler reached out toward the audience, arms spread, the audience could feel his every emotion. As generations young and old danced to hits like “Pretty in Pink” and “Love My Way,” it was a reminder that post-punk still has teeth and that Orange County truly comes together through music and art.

That spirit is woven throughout the OC Fair, where live music, fine art, and fairground fun collide every summer. From local photography and fine art showcases to a VHS revival exhibit, to the youth poetry competition and displays of OC’s iconic beach landmarks and culture, the fair is more than fried food and carnival rides; it’s a bastion of local art.

Psychedelic Furs are just one of many acts that light up the Toyota Summer Concert Series. This summer’s lineup includes legends like X and Los Lobos, Beck performing with the Pacific Symphony, T-Pain, Tribal Seeds, and many more.

At The Hangar at the OC fair, you can catch high-energy tribute acts like Dead Man’s Party (tribute to Oingo Boingo/Danny Elfman), Queen Nation (tribute to Queen), or even Damage, Inc. (Southern California’s Metallica Tribute Band). A ticket to any of these concerts includes same-day admission to the fair, making it a thrilling night of rides, food, and music.

