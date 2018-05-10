Public Input Requested for Next City Manager Traits, Experience

Newport Beach City Council held a comment opportunity during Tuesday’s study session to allow the public to express what they would like to see in the next city manager, in terms of experience, values, and related qualifications.

In March, the city announced City Manager Dave Kiff’s intention to retire toward the end of year. Some claim that several Council members pressured Kiff into departing before his contract is up in April 2019, concerns that many residents have raised during recent Council meetings. Despite the public opposition, Council voted 7-0 on April 10 to amend Kiff’s employment agreement to end on Aug. 31.

On April 24, Council selected Rancho Mirage-based Roberts Consulting Group as the company tasked with finding potential candidates for Kiff’s replacement.

Only one resident spoke up during Tuesday’s meeting, city watchdog Jim Mosher, who had a few ideas in mind.

Mosher hopes the next city manager will continue to have ideas on how to run things better in the city. The new manager should also have excellent management skills, can admit to making mistakes and is committed to following the city charter and policies.

Also, someone who has “unquestioned integrity,” like Kiff, he commented, and “candidly honest.”

“Someone you can always trust that is telling you the truth and being candid meaning that they’re not shading the truth by leaving out something that might be important,” Mosher said.

The city also has a survey online to allow community members to provide input. The last day to complete the community survey is May 18.

Questions in the survey include ranking the top issues facing Newport Beach, what prior experience the new city manager should have, and to attributes.

To participate in the survey, visit newportbeachca.gov/communitysurvey