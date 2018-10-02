The city of Newport Beach invites public participation for comments on the John Wayne Airport draft Environmental Impact Report.
The County of Orange has prepared a Draft EIR for a proposed update of general aviation facilities at John Wayne Airport.
The draft EIR is out for a 45-day public review and comment period, which began on Sept. 20, and ends on Nov. 6. City staff is reviewing the Draft EIR for potential impacts to Newport Beach.
The Draft EIR is available for public review and comment at ocair.com/deir627.
Public Invited to Comment on Airport Draft EIR
The city of Newport Beach invites public participation for comments on the John Wayne Airport draft Environmental Impact Report.
The County of Orange has prepared a Draft EIR for a proposed update of general aviation facilities at John Wayne Airport.
The draft EIR is out for a 45-day public review and comment period, which began on Sept. 20, and ends on Nov. 6. City staff is reviewing the Draft EIR for potential impacts to Newport Beach.
The Draft EIR is available for public review and comment at ocair.com/deir627.
About the Author
Dozen New ‘Credible’ Witness Leads Against Doctor, Girlfriend Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault
Attempted Burglary at Balboa Island Home
Related Posts
Airport Announces New Pick-Up Areas for Mobile App Passengers
Attempted Burglary at Balboa Island Home
Biz Buzz: NB Restaurant Assoc. sets 2019 Restaurant Week Dates
What the Old Guard Cost Us