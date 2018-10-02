Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Public Invited to Comment on Airport Draft EIR

Posted On 02 Oct 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this:

The city of Newport Beach invites public participation for comments on the John Wayne Airport draft Environmental Impact Report.

The County of Orange has prepared a Draft EIR for a proposed update of general aviation facilities at John Wayne Airport.

The draft EIR is out for a 45-day public review and comment period, which began on Sept. 20, and ends on Nov. 6.  City staff is reviewing the Draft EIR for potential impacts to Newport Beach.

The Draft EIR is available for public review and comment at ocair.com/deir627.

Share this:
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Airport Announces New Pick-Up Areas for Mobile App Passengers

Posted On 02 Oct 2018
, By
Newport Beach Police Department
0

Attempted Burglary at Balboa Island Home

Posted On 02 Oct 2018
, By
0

Biz Buzz: NB Restaurant Assoc. sets 2019 Restaurant Week Dates

Posted On 30 Sep 2018
, By
0

What the Old Guard Cost Us

Posted On 28 Sep 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.