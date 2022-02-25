Rails Lifestyle Brand Expands Retail Footprint with Fashion Island Storefront

Share this:

Los Angeles-based global lifestyle brand Rails has opened a new retail store in Fashion Island.

Designed in collaboration with Studio Corbeau, the 2,100 square foot space reflects the brand’s California aesthetic fused with a refined European sensibility. The store features a minimalist color palette, accented wood detailing, succulent landscaping, and vintage textiles throughout the space. Customers can experience Rails in person and shop the brand’s full women’s and men’s range.

The Newport Beach area is home to a coastal community of loyal Rails customers who appreciate the brand’s continued evolution of effortless essentials and a collection that embodies the comfort of California living.

With flagship stores already opened in New York, San Francisco, London, and Paris, Rails plans to open an additional four locations in 2022 as a bricks-and-mortar expansion strategy.

The Rails store address is 1083 Newport Center Dr. Store hours are Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Founded in 2008 by Los Angeles native, Jeff Abrams, Rails has grown from a small label – started with just a single hat – into a full lifestyle collection for men and women. Through fabric innovation and incredible handfeel, Rails has built lasting emotional connections with its customers by providing a collection of effortless essentials that blend its California roots with a refined global sensibility.

Visit www.railsclothing.com for more information.