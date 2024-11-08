Recent Residential Burglaries in Newport Beach

Share this:

Residential burglary in the Newport Heights Community

Occurred around approximately 8:45 p.m. on November 1. While the victims were upstairs, they heard a noise of glass breaking coming from the first floor. One of the victims went to investigate and observed one suspect crawling out of a shattered glass door pane then jumping over the back fence. The suspect took off down the alley and fled the area.

Police were contacted, but no suspects were located in the area when officers arrived approximately two minutes later.

Loss: None. Suspect Info: Male with long brown hair wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants.

Residential burglary in the Pacific Ridge Community of Pacific Mist

Occurred between approximately October 15 and October 23. While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property and shattered part of a sliding glass door to get into the house. The suspect ransacked the master bedroom, master bathroom and master closet before fleeing the scene through the shattered door.

Loss: Jewelry. Suspect Info: None available.

Residential burglary in the Mariners Community

While victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property and shattered part of a sliding glass door to get into the house. The suspect ransacked the master bedroom and then fled the scene.

Loss: Unknown. Suspect Info: None Available.

Two residential burglaries recently occurred in the Pelican Crest Community.

The first occurred between September 24 and October 12. While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed a second story balcony and shattered a window to get inside the house. Once inside, the suspect entered two rooms in the house and ransacked the closets.

Loss: Unknown at this time. Suspect info: None available.

The second occurred between October 8 and October 13. While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property and used a chair to climb to a second story balcony. From there, the suspect shattered a glass door to get into the house. Once inside the master bedroom, the suspect rummaged through nightstands, ransacked a closet and bathroom and pried open another locked closet door before fleeing the scene.

Loss: Safe, handbags. Suspect info: None available.

Four Residential Burglaries in the Crystal Cove Community.

The first occurred between October 6 and 7. While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed a second story balcony and shattered a window to get inside the house. Once inside, the suspect went through the victims’ belongings in the living room and master closet before fleeing the scene.

Loss: Handbags, wallet. Suspect info: None available.

The second occurred between September 24 and October 8. While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property and climbed on a sun shade to get to a second story balcony. From there, the suspect shattered a glass door to get inside the house. Once inside, the suspect ransacked the master bedroom before fleeing the scene.

Loss: Unknown as this time. Suspect info: None available.

The third occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 12. While the victim was away, an unknown suspect accessed the courtyard of the property and shattered a first

floor glass door to get inside the residence. The suspect went through closets, dressers and drawers in the master bedroom and bathroom. During the course of the burglary, an interior motion alarm was set off and police responded. No suspects were located in the area when they arrived.

Loss: Handbags. Suspect info: None available.

The fourth occurred between October 11 and 13. While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed backyard of the property and shattered a first floor window that led to the master bedroom. It does not appear that the suspect entered the house.

Loss: None. Suspect info: None available.

Home Security Tips

Always lock your doors and windows when leaving, even if for only a few minutes. Second story windows and doors should be secured as if they were on the first story.

Use timers on indoor lamps to give the appearance that you are home. If you’re going out for the evening, leave a television or a radio on in the home.

If your home is equipped with an alarm, always activate it even if you’re only going out for a short walk. Consider adding a motion sensor in your master bedroom/bathroom, which will activate the alarm if someone comes in through a glass window or door without opening it.

Always keep your front and rear porch lights on from dusk to dawn and use motion detector lighting along the sides of your home or areas with little foot traffic.

Make sure your utility box is secured with a padlock.

Adjust window coverings for optimal privacy while maintaining good visibility outside.

Assess whether or not a window can be easily accessed from a tree, balcony, roof, wall, or with patio furniture and adjust your security plan accordingly. Ladders should be stored inside or locked to a stationary object.

If your garage door has a remote shutoff button on the wall-mounted control located in the garage, consider locking the door nightly. This will prevent your garage door from being opened remotely.

If you have a safe, make sure that it is properly bolted to concrete so that it cannot be easily removed.

Always close and lock your safe and never leave a key or combination out or in an easy to find location (e.g., office, nightstand, etc.).

If you return home and find your pedestrian door that leads into your home locked, and you are certain that you left it unlocked, DO NOT GO INSIDE! Call 911. Burglars often lock this door to slow down a victim, allowing the burglar extra time to get out of the home before the resident enters.

Burglars often lock this door to slow down a victim, allowing the burglar extra time to get out of the home before the resident enters. If you see suspicious activity within your neighborhood (especially at a home where you know your neighbors are on vacation, have gone out for the evening, or their home is for sale), please call the Newport Beach Police Department immediately at (949) 644-3717.