Residential Burglary in Harbor Ridge, Attempted at Big Canyon Home

Police warned residents about a recent residential burglary in Harbor Ridge and an attempted residential burglary in Big Canyon in an alert this week.

Newport Beach Police Department shared two Nixle messages on Tuesday detailing the incidents.

The Harbor Ridge residential burglary occurred at a home on Ridgeline Drive sometime between 2 p.m. on May 30 and 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

An unknown suspect entered the property through an unlocked gate while the victims were out of town, police reported.

“The suspect pried open the master bathroom window and pushed open the window screen to access the interior of the home,” the message explains.

Cabinets and drawers in the master bedroom, bathroom and closets were ransacked. The suspect fled the scene through the same window.

A safe, some jewelry, and personal paperwork were stolen.

No suspect description was available.

In the Big Canyon neighborhood, an attempted residential burglary occurred at a home on Rue Verte around 9:30 p.m. on June 3.

The victim was home when an unknown suspect “climbed up to the roof of the house possibly using a lattice in the courtyard,” police reported.

The suspect was scared off by the resident before he could break a window into the home.

The suspect is described as a male, 5’10”, 25-35 years old, 150-160 pounds, wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Nothing was reported stolen.

Police also used the message to share some home security tips and a home security checklist to help “harden the target.”

Report all suspicious activity by calling the Newport Beach Police Department at (949) 644-3717.