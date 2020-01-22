Rouda Holds First 2020 Town Hall

Share this:

By Allison Jarrell | LB Indy

Residents from across south Orange County filled the Laguna Beach High School theater on Saturday for Rep. Harley Rouda’s first town hall of 2020.

Rouda recapped his work during his first year in Congress, including: Introducing 49 measures, having 27 measures passed, and chairing 11 hearings. He sits on two committees — Oversight and Transportation & Infrastructure — and sits on a subcommittee on the environment.

Rouda noted that he had three bills signed into law by President Donald Trump during his first year in office: H.R. 3889 ONDCP Technical Corrections Act of 2019, which aims to improve the federal government’s response to the addiction crisis by strengthening the Office of National Drug Control Policy; H.R. 3264 Ending One Ring Scams Act, which seeks to stop robocallers from defrauding consumers; and H.R. 2739 Transportation Infrastructure Vehicle Security Act, aimed at combating the Chinese government’s efforts to undermine U.S. economy and national security.

Rouda also talked about key issues he’s been working related to the economy, health care, the environment, gun violence, homelessness, airplane noise, and fighting corruption.

During the Q&A, residents asked about topics like airplane noise at John Wayne, affordable health care, and the impeachment proceedings. Some attendees wanted to hear why Rouda had endorsed Mike Bloomberg for president earlier that week, but Rouda’s staff said he was unable to answer questions related to the 2020 presidential primary.

“The committee on ethics does not allow the congressman to answer political questions at official events,” said Andrew Noh, Rouda’s chief of staff.

On Jan. 17, Rouda tweeted that, like himself, Bloomberg “believes in smart capitalism coupled with good government.”

“He’s a legendary businessman who also ran one of the nation’s largest and most complex cities,” Rouda wrote. “Because of his unique experience and vision, I’m proud to endorse Mike Bloomberg for President.”

Bloomberg took to Twitter the same day, thanking Rouda for the endorsement.

In a statement, Rouda elaborated on his endorsement, saying uniting people behind shared values is something that comes second nature to someone who’s run a business. He added that Bloomberg has “met payrolls, knows how to balance budgets, and understands the intricacies of our economy.”

For more information, visit rouda.house.gov/one-year-office.