Rouda Town Hall Scheduled

Newly elected Congressman Harley Rouda, whose district covers Newport Beach, will host the first town hall of his term later this month.

“Once you cut through the noise of Washington, the title of this job is ‘Representative.’ My constituents have asked me to serve in a position of public trust,” Rouda said in a prepared statement. “I’m looking forward to hearing from them face-to-face, and offering my plans for how we can improve the lives of people in our community.”

Rouda, a democrat from Laguna Beach, beat out longtime incumbent Dana Rohrabacher for the 48th Congressional District in November.

Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) will introduce Rouda at the event, scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Estancia High School gym, 2323 Placentia Ave, in Costa Mesa.

Space is limited.

For more information, visit rouda.house.gov