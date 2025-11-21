Santa Ana’s John Wayne Airport Tops Rankings for a 2nd Year

If you’ve ever passed through Santa Ana by air, it’s almost certain that you’ve made your way through John Wayne Airport. Firstly, yes, the airport is named after the famous Western actor. While it began as a private landing strip back in the 1920s, JWA has expanded to include three flawlessly operating terminals, which feature the most current check-in technology and baggage services. The experience each passenger has as they pass through the airport is seamless, enhanced by high-end amenities and the inclusion of therapy dogs and assisted check-in for passengers with disabilities. It’s these and other initiatives that have led to John Wayne Airport being crowned, for the second time, the J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study’s number one large airport in terms of Customer Satisfaction. The study has five key divisions, and JWA excelled in each of them.

Departure/To Airport Experience

Ease of Travel Through the Airport

Terminal Facilities

Arrival/From Airport Experience

Level of Trust with Airport.

Air Travel in the OC

It’s already a given that the airports in the area are made of strong stuff, since passenger satisfaction in Orange County is consistently high. Still, now armed with an official title, John Wayne Airport can move into 2026 knowing that it’s capable of this incredibly high level of service and with a mind to improve on all of its previous records. Whether you’re travelling by commercial airline or private jet charter, coming to visit or just passing through, your airport experience will be impeccable.

Upgrades

With a budget of $700 million currently allocated for upgrades to this already flawlessly functional and simple-to-navigate airport, the coming year will be an excellent one for JWA. The Capital Improvement Program plans to further modernize, maintain, and upgrade the airport’s facilities to keep up the high level of service they offer for years to come.

The upgrades will be phased to ensure that the airport can continue to serve its passengers well while also completing the necessary work. New baggage handling systems are on the horizon, as are upgraded lighting, escalators, and clearer signage. The current parking structures will be extended and overhauled, as will the taxiways and runways, to improve the takeoff and landing experience of every passenger on every airline at the airport. Both terminal and airfield security will be reassessed and improved upon where needed. The electrical infrastructure and stormwater management system will be overhauled, and a substantial number of electric vehicle charging stations will be installed to further support the airport’s sustainability initiatives.

This excellent airport has stated that no delays for passengers moving through the airport should be expected; however, passengers are, as always, encouraged to arrive at the airport a full 90 minutes before their flight to keep their travel experience as stress-free and straightforward as possible.

Operation Strategies

Although already an award-winning airport, John Wayne Airport continually strives to enhance its operational strategies to improve the experience of every traveler who passes through its doors. The upgrades are not limited to physical structures, but also aim to enhance existing operations, ensuring that customer satisfaction remains at its highest level.

Food and Beverage Services

Hospitality is every bit as important as travel when passing through an airport. The airports have already opened several new dining establishments, which have received an overwhelmingly positive response. Sambazon (a national acai bowl chain), Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails (a California-founded establishment with a healthy and fresh menu), and Brodard Express (Vietnamese fare crafted and owned by an all-women, minority-led group) have brought immense value to the location. The diversity displayed in each restaurant’s menu and ethos reflects the diversity of Santa Ana. The plan for overhauling the food and beverage services at the airport will continue over the next three to five years, and is likely to include a Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza, Wahoo’s Fish Taco, Dunkin’ Donuts, Brookstone, and Earl of Sandwich branches to add to the offering.



With concessions contracts typically being long-term, the constant feedback from customers and other employees enables the airport to plan how to keep its concessions offering fresh and in line with public demand. A meal or drink before or after a flight sets the tone for the rest of a traveler’s day, and John Wayne Airport is committed to providing its customers with the best available options.

Community Outreach

Beyond the capital improvement program, supporting several community programs is what makes JWA stand out from the rest. The airport isn’t just a business, but also a neighbor to every person who lives in the area, and it wants to be the best neighbor it can be. To begin with, there’s the arts program, which brings a level of diversity and culture to the airport terminals, giving these business spaces a warm, welcoming, and personal feel. There are rotating exhibits and live performances alike, and all of the artists involved are local to Santa Ana. The food donation program, run in partnership with airport concessions, ensures that all edible, unsold food and beverages are redirected to local non-profit groups to be redistributed to those in need. This serves the dual function of minimizing waste and supporting those who need a little extra help in supporting themselves.

Fly Friendly

Last but not least, the Fly Friendly initiative encourages jet operators to minimize emissions and noise through prescribed best practices. Being a good neighbor is taken to the furthest possible point to ensure that everyone in the area has a healthy environment in which to live.

Large and in Charge

John Wayne Airport is making strides into the new year, with a set of plans and objectives that will no doubt keep the visiting public happy that they chose to fly to or through Santa Ana.

