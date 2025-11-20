American Legion Auxiliary Hosts Holiday Boutique December 20 in Newport Beach

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 291 is hosting a Holiday Boutique on Thursday, Nov. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 215 15th Street in Newport Beach.

Entrance fee is $5. The boutique is open to the public.

Among the many items for sale: clothing, handbags, handmade gift items, plants, cards, epoxy boards, acrylic items, jewelry, fascinators, Alyc & ALA items, Christmas and holiday décor, and much more.

Guests can stay and enjoy food or drinks from the bar and restaurant. Funds raised go into the Auxiliary’s general fund that is used to provide assistance to veterans, their families and other veteran agencies.

They give money all year long to various causes, including the upcoming Wreaths Across America on December 13 events in Riverside National and Pacific View Cemeteries.

For more information, visit https://ala291.com.