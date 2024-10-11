‘Séance’ is a Victorian Thriller at Newport Beach Fim Festival

Share this:

By Cole Cronk | Special to the NB Indy

“Séance,” directed by Vivian Kerr, has its world premiere at the 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival. It’s a Victorian-era psychological thriller about a woman named Emma who must take shelter in her ex-husband’s mansion during a storm. However, the night takes a turn when her ex’s new wife claims that she is being haunted by their dead daughter.

“Séance” wastes no time in setting a tone; its first scene consists of creepy lullaby music while a doll is abandoned on the beach and covered in bugs. A little girl is shown struggling in the water but is not able to recover. A man carries her body up the beach, and the lullaby ends.

We are then introduced to Emma, the film’s protagonist, sitting on what we later learn is the same beach eight months later. She’s with her new husband, Albert, when a couple approaches them. The man is George, Emma’s ex-husband, and the woman is his new wife, Lillian, who is played by Kerr. After exchanging some pleasantries, the couple invite Emma and Albert to have dinner at their mansion.

During an awkward feast, Lillian suggests that the dark and stormy night outside is perfect for a séance—a ritual where the living attempt to communicate with the dead. George reminds her that her doctor said it wasn’t a good idea, and this line presents us with the main question of the film; is Hazel, their dead daughter, haunting the house, or is it in Lillian’s head?

The rest of the film bounces between spooky scenes and others that give us more backstory and develop the characters’ relationships. I appreciated that every character has a scene one on one with another character, as it helps to set the dynamics for larger scenes that include all four characters.

My favorite part of the film was the iridescent mansion. Since this is set in the Victorian era, there are no electric lights, so everything is illuminated by candlelight. It’s a simple detail, but one that quickly grounds the movie in both its genre and setting.

“Séance” screens on October 18 and 24. For tickets and a complete lineup, visit newportbeachfilmfest.com.