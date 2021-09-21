Segerstrom Center Launches Fall Chamber Music Series Sept. 21

Share this:

The sound of chamber music will once again be emanating from the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts when the Center’s Fall Chamber Music season begins on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

The illustrious St. Lawrence String Quartet lunches the season in a program of works by Erich Wolfgang Korngold. The members of SLSQ are Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Stephen Prutsman, piano; and Christopher Costanza, cello.

The SLSQ is renowned for the intensity of its performances, its breadth of repertoire, and its commitment to concert experiences that are at once intellectually exciting and emotionally alive.

For this program, SLSQ joins forces with Stephen Prutsman, the pianist, composer and conductor hailed as one of the most innovative musicians of his time, and soprano Monica Schober, who lends her incomparable voice to the vocal selections.

“Modern,” “dramatic,” “superb,” “wickedly attentive,” “with a hint of rock ‘n roll energy” are just a few ways critics describe the musical phenomenon that is the St. Lawrence String Quartet.

Up next Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. is the Auryn Quartet – Ein Kleines Haydnfest with Armen Guzelimian, piano and Benjamin Howard, baritone.

After a career spanning four decades as one of classical music’s most sought-after and respected ensembles, the Auryn Quartet has decided to retire at the end of 2021. The Quartet’s return to Segerstrom Center is part of its North American Farewell Tour.

The Auryn has brought a fresh and pioneering approach to all of the genres of music they’ve performed. The Quartet’s long-lasting success is described well in the words of one of Germany’s major presenters: “Those who for 40 years have performed successfully on chamber music and other stages, definitely must have done a lot – if not everything – the right way.”

Pianist Armen Guzelimian and baritone Benjamin Howard will join the Quartet for this special all-Haydn program.

On Oct. 30 at 8 p.m., Catalyst Quartet with pianist Stewart Goodyear comes to The Center. Hailed by The New York Times at its Carnegie Hall debut as “invariably energetic and finely burnished… playing with earthy vigor,” in 2020 the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet celebrated the 10th Anniversary of its founding. The ensemble believes in the unity that can be achieved through music and imagine their programs and projects with this in mind, redefining and reimagining the classical music experience.

Takács String Quartet concludes the Center’s fall series on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. The Takács Quartet returns to Samueli Theater as part of the ensemble’s forty-seventh season. The musicians are renowned for their vitality, and The Guardian recently commented: “What endures about the Takács Quartet, year after year, is how equally the four players carry the music.” BBC Music Magazine described their recent Dohnányi recording with pianist Marc André Hamelin as “totally compelling, encapsulating a vast array of colors and textures.” For this return concert, they will perform the world premiere of a new work by composer Stephen Hough, commissioned by beloved Center Chamber Music patrons Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting, as well as pieces by Hayden and Beethoven.

For tickets and more information, visit www.SCFTA.org.