Sherman Library & Gardens Calendar of Events for July

LITTLE SEEDLINGS STORY TIME

Every Friday / 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Free of Charge

Explore nature through the wonderful world of books. Join us every Friday as we share our favorite stories, picture books and poems. Perfect for preschool children and their caregivers.

All children and adults must wear a mask while in the garden. Seating will be spaced for social distancing. Drop-in, meet in Central Garden.

PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS: MACRO LENS MANIA

Tuesday, July 6 / 5 – 7 p.m.

Fee: $55 member / $65 Non-Member

Everything you need to know about macro lenses. You will go on a live shoot in the garden with local photographer, Jeanine Hill, and she will use an iPad to demonstrate what visual effects each lens can offer to get great close-up images. Lens will include the 150mm Dragonfly Macro, the Rokinon 100mm Macro, the new Laowa 25mm (extreme closeup) and the Lensbaby lens. Please bring your own camera and all your lens-related questions.

GARDEN SPRITES PRESCHOOL DANCE CLASS

Four Week Course: July 7, 14, 21 & 28 / 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Fee: $80 Member / $100 Non-Member

A creative dance class in the garden inspired by butterflies, birds and flowers. You might remember our dance instructor, Irishia Hubbard, dancing amongst the lights as the ‘Moon Garden Fairy’ at our Night of 1000 Lights holiday event. She is coming back to get our smallest visitors moving and lead them on a creative journey through the garden. Suitable for ages 3-5. Parents are welcome to watch from our garden patio.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: FUCHSIA

Friday, July 9 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $35 Member / $45 Non-Member

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to see and paint color and simple shapes. This month Erna takes inspiration from the many fuchsia baskets in the Tea Garden. Classes are designed for all levels of painter and non-painter. Each participant will take home her/his own charming painting.

PAINTING CLASS: BIRTH MONTH FLOWER & BIRTH STONE

Tuesday, July 13 / 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fee: $110 Member / $120 Non-Member

Come join local artist Helen Plehn for a fun and expressive acrylic painting class. You will paint a birth month flower/birthstone of your choice! For example, July’s birth flower is Waterlily, and the birth stone is Ruby. You can choose to paint your own birth month flower and crystal or one of your friends’ or families’. This will make a very special gift to those you love! You will also be guided to do a 15-minute four-season meditation while waiting for the acrylic paint layers to dry. You’ll take home a gorgeous finished 8″ x 10″ canvas painting. All materials are included. Class is designed for all levels of painters and non-painters.

TOUR OF THE SUMMER EXHIBIT: greenHOUSE

Friday, July 16 / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Free with Garden Admission; Pre-registration Required

Erin Aguiar, Director of Horticulture, takes us on a journey to visit the lavish ‘living’ rooms created for our summer exhibit greenHOUSE. Erin and her horticulture team devised the concept and created these extraordinary new garden features. Get a behind the scenes view and learn how the exhibits were created.

FLORAL CLASS: IKEBANA

Two Dates: Wednesday, July 21 OR Thursday, July 22 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $85 Member / $95 Non-Member

This class will teach you a new side of floral design that embraces nature and the simplicity of the plants around us. Using concepts borrowed from Japanese ikebana, we will create an arrangement with a brass floral ‘Kenzan’ that focuses on using negative space and asymmetry.

MANDALAS

Friday, July 23 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $45 Member / $55 Non-Member

Plunge deep into the sick and twisted world of carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap while learning about the exacting environments that formed these plants into the heartless killers we know today. Participants will create their very own miniature peat bog garden with three easy-to-grow carnivorous plants to enjoy at home.

GOAT YOGA

Saturday, July 24 / 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. OR 10 – 11 a.m.

Fee: $40 Member / $45 Non-Member

Goat Yoga is back! Spend a fun morning in the botanical beauty of Sherman Gardens with our certified yoga instructor, Darnell Renee, and some special furry guests. During the class, the goats will be visiting each student and will be available for photos afterwards. No yoga or goat experience required!

SUMMER YOGA

Wednesdays through September 8 / 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Fee: $20 Member / $25 Non-Member (per class)

Get grounded, rooted, and connected at a yoga class set outdoors amidst the botanical beauty of Sherman Gardens. Certified yoga instructor Darnell Renee will lead an hour-and-a-half practice. All classes will begin with breath work, then move into Hatha yoga (all levels), focusing on balance, strength, and stretching. Next is a meditation practice, ending with a restful, restorative Savasana pose. Bring your own yoga mat, small towel, and hydration. Classes take place outdoors in the Central Garden.

PLANT-O-RAMA! PLANT SHOW

July 17 & 18 / 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free with Garden Admission

Sherman Library & Gardens will host an annual plant sale, featuring local plant societies. Plant-o-rama! is an event to support our local plant societies, provide an exciting plant buying opportunity for the community and a platform for education of these specialty plants. So, whether you’re looking for rare species or heirloom varieties, you’re sure to find something special!

Participating plant societies include: Los Angeles International Fern Society, Saddleback Bromeliad Society, SoCal Hibiscus Society, Newport Harbor Orchid Society.

MINI GARDENERS SUMMER CAMP

Offered Three Weeks in July

$180 Per Week Member / $200 Per Week Non-Member

Get ready to get your hands dirty! Learn to grow your own food in the beautiful Sherman Gardens. Our Garden Educators will introduce you to the tasty plants in our gardens, help you to plant your own delicious mini-garden and teach you the basics of plant care. The camp includes a variety of fun and creative planting projects to take home including a mini-veg planter and recycled paper pots project.

Our mini gardeners will go behind the scenes, meet our Sherman Horticulturists, and learn in the garden before the public arrives. This STEAM based camp will develop skills of observation, design, and practical plant care.