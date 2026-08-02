Sherman Library & Gardens ‘Dog Days of Sherman’ Art Exhibit Prepares to Scamper Away

If you have not experienced the Dog Days of Sherman at Sherman Library & Gardens, you only have a few more weeks before the exhibit featuring six larger-than-life mosaic sculptures must close.

Dog Days of Sherman oﬃcially ends on September 7, but the centerpiece sculpture of Honey must leave early to go to Burning Man in Nevada. Elizabeth Laul Healey’s monumental Honey sculpture was selected to be one of the featured art pieces at this iconic arts festival that begins on August 30. Sherman will say a wistful farewell toward the end of August, so the public is invited to come and snap photos next to her before she’s on to her next adventure.

The sculptures are by internationally acclaimed artist Elizabeth Laul Healey, whose art has been featured in galleries, art fairs, and shows across the United States and Mexico and has been collected by art lovers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia. Healey calls the sculptures in this collection “Watch Dogs” because they all contain at least one watch or time piece, which is her signature mark. The life sized (or larger) dogs are made with glass, mosaic tiles, and miscellaneous found objects over a foam and metal base.

Each year, Sherman brings to life a summer outdoor art exhibition to showcase how art and nature can interact with the public.

“We are blown away by the public’s reaction to Elizabeth Laul Healey’s six sculptures in our 2026 Arts in the Garden installation,” said Scott LaFleur, executive director of Sherman Library & Gardens. “They’re for all ages to touch, pose with, laugh and enjoy. Honey has been an extra special treat for Sherman and we’re grateful she spent most of her summer with us. We’ll be sad to see her go but wish her well at Burning Man.”

Expanding on the Dog Days of Sherman theme, The Gardens have hosted the wildly successful Yappy Hours, after-hours ticketed events where patrons may bring their leashed dogs into The Gardens for a casual drink and conversation with fellow dog lovers while they tour the art exhibition.

The next Yappy Hour is on Friday, Aug. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Yappy Hour is suitable for all well-behaved, leashed dogs. There are water stations located throughout The Gardens as well as complimentary waste bags and dog treats.

Sherman has also augmented regular programming with pet-themed classes, such as Paint Your Pet: An Acrylic Paint and Sip Event on Wednesday, Aug. 12. For tickets, visit thesherman.org.

The Dog Days of Sherman Arts in The Gardens exhibition was generously underwritten by art enthusiast and Sherman Library & Gardens member Marilyn Macy Green.

For more information on Dog Days of Sherman and to purchase tickets for events during the exhibition, please visit https://thesherman.org/dog-days-of-sherman.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a nonprofit organization that has been deeply rooted in Orange County for 60 years, serving the community as a cultural center, sanctuary and educational beacon for history and beauty.

Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts, a living library of both native and exotic plants and a conservator of artistic works influenced by and produced in the Pacific Southwest.

Today, Sherman Library & Gardens is a monument to Haskell’s dream of an educational and cultural center including a premier botanical garden and outstanding research library.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.