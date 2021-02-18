Sherman Library & Gardens Hosts March Classes

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar has a variety of classes this March that are open to the public and range from painting to photography to floral arranging.

All class sizes are limited to ensure social distancing. All participants must wear a face mask. Pre-registration required for all classes. Visit https://thesherman.org.

Friday, March 5: Watercolor—Iceland Poppies

10 a.m. to noon. Fee: $35 Member / $45 Non-Member

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to see and paint color and simple shapes. This month Erna takes inspiration from the beautiful display of Iceland poppies blooming at Sherman Gardens. Classes are designed for all levels of painter and non-painter. Each participant will take home their own painting.

Saturday, March 6: Parent & Me Painting—Poppies.

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Fee: $25 member / $35 Non-Member

Create your own nature journal and fill it with flowers! You will work together to observe the colors and qualities of a beautiful Iceland poppy from Sherman Gardens and use simple watercolor techniques to create a botanical portrait. Class includes a nature journal to take home. Grandparents and favorite adults welcome too!

Sunday, March 7: Photography Class—Flower Close-Ups

10 a.m. to noon. Fee: $55 Member / $65 Non-Member

Local photographer Jeanine Hill will take you on a short garden walk through the world of close-up flower photography. In this short introductory course you will learn tricks of lighting, shallow depth of field, iPad editing, and how to use simple effects with lenses to achieve floral art. The class will include a short lecture followed by a walk around the garden to take photos. No experience necessary – just bring your camera and enjoy a few hours of garden fun.

Jeanine has been working as a commercial photographer for over 35 years in Orange County. Her client list includes Disneyland and several local universities. When the pandemic struck she started coming to Sherman Gardens every week to photograph the garden and discovered a new passion for MACRO (close-up).

What to bring: Cell phone (if that is your camera), DSLR, mirrorless camera, or a point and shoot digital camera. If you have an iPad and use photoshop, download photoshop express from the App Store so Jeanine can demonstrate editing.

Wednesday, March 17 & Thursday, March 18: Floral Class—Woodland Botanical Arrangement.

10 a.m. to noon either day. Fee: $75 Member / $85 Non-Member

Embrace your inner forest fairy and create a unique arrangement with an assortment of flowers, twigs, lichen and berries. This arrangement will inspire the feeling of walking through a lush, verdant forest. All materials, tools, and instructions will be included in this outdoor floral workshop.

Thursday, March 25: Cymbidium Orchids

10 a.m. to noon. Fee: $45 Member / $55 Non-Member

Learn to grow, care for and repot Cymbidium orchids – a hardy outdoor plant that blooms every winter with very little care.

This very popular class includes a comprehensive lecture and demonstration by our orchid curator, Darla Miller, on growing, dividing and caring for Cymbidium orchids, followed by a hands-on workshop where you will divide and pot an orchid to take home. Bring your garden apron and prepare to get dirty.

Wednesday, March 31: Mosaic Class—Dragonfly Plaque

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fee: $115 Member / $125 Non-Member

This mixed media project is fun to make! Celebrate spring with mosaic instructor David Jarvinen and create a 6″x10″ dragon plaque suitable for indoors or out. You’ll work with both porcelain and glass tiles and learn basic nipping and mosaic design skills. All supplies included in this outdoor workshop. Please bring lunch or a snack.