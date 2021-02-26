Sherman Library & Gardens Launches Virtual Lecture Series

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar has launched a new monthly Virtual Lecture Series that begins on March 11 at 7 p.m. with “A Treasure Trove of Images: Sherman Library’s Photograph Collections,” presented by Paul Wormser, Sherman Library Director.

For more than 50 years, Sherman Library has collected photographs that document the Pacific Southwest history. The Library’s collections include over 40,000 images from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Paul Wormser, Sherman Library Director, will talk about the Library’s photograph collections and share some of these unique images. He will also demonstrate the use of the new Sherman Library Digital Catalog, which includes many of the library’s most interesting images.

This event is free of charge and will be held online via Zoom. A link will be sent to attendees in their registration confirmation email. To register for this virtual lecture and Q&A, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_57UvWchDR-2JiaXvKXk9Vg.

Future events in the Virtual Lecture Series:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2 p.m.: Ethan Fisher, Santa Ana Zoo Director, will present “The Botanical Collections of the Santa Ana Zoo.”

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2 p.m.: Lauri Kranz, Edible Gardens LA, will present “A Garden Can Be Anywhere.”

Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2 p.m.: Teresa Sabankaya, Floral Designer, will talk about creating modern floral sentiment with the language of flowers.

Presenting sponsor for the series is South Coast Plaza.

For more information, visit TheSherman.org. Sherman Library & Gardens is at 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar.