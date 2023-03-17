Business of the Week: The Smart Fit Method

Share this:

Spring into Strength with The Smart Fit Method

COME TRY “THE FUTURE OF FITNESS” WITH THIS SPECIAL OFFER

Ah, springtime! Even when you live somewhere blessed with beautiful weather all year long, there’s still something special about this time of year that makes you want to get outdoors and enjoy traveling, sports and hobbies like golf, tennis and gardening.

With the days growing longer and the flowers blooming, let’s make sure you’re strong for spring and summer this year. Regular workouts at The Smart Fit Method give you all the strength and endurance you need— in just three 20-minute sessions a week—so you have more time to do what you want, as well and happily as possible.

Because let’s admit it, you still want a strong drive on the golf course… or a good serve in tennis … or your backyard vision to come to life! And you don’t need to spend countless hours in a traditional gym to make all this possible.

Now open in Costa Mesa, The Smart Fit Method is not just another fitness studio, but a revolutionary concept designed to increase your health span and achieve your fitness goals. Combining cutting-edge fitness technology with personal training, this unique methodology involves three, 20-minute workouts per week using Artificial Intelligence and Exercise Robotics, which replicates 5 to 7 hours of conventional forms of exercise…in just one-hour a week! This approach is not only more efficient and effective, but also much safer thanks to the smart technologies!

The Smart Fit Method builds strength and muscle mass, improves cardiovascular health, and enhances hormone function to improve longevity. This is the FUTURE OF FITNESS and the best training studio for 40+. Our trainers are committed to providing the best possible training experience to support you in achieving your fitness goals! We look forward to welcoming you in!

Spring into Strength now with a special “Spring” offer of $50 off for 3 months from your start date (valid thru 6/15) using code “Spring”. The Smart Fit Method is located at 2675 Irvine Ave Suite E, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 | (714) 450-7600.

Book your Free Workout + Body Scan today ($150 Value)

https://try.smartfitmethod.com.