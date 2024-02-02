South Coast Plaza Celebrates Lunar New Year and Year of the Dragon Feb. 8-25

Share this:

South Coast Plaza ushers in Lunar New Year February 8 through 25 with a celebration filled with extraordinary gifts, special menus at South Coast Plaza restaurants, Lunar New Year-themed merchandise, children’s lantern crafts, boutique events and activities, and a spectacular Year of the Dragon display.

Now in its 12th year, South Coast Plaza’s 19-day Lunar New Year festivities are the largest and most extensive of any retail center on the West Coast, drawing visitors from all over California.

“South Coast Plaza continues to be at the forefront of Lunar New Year celebrations on the West Coast by providing the best in exclusive and culturally relevant experiences,” said Debra Gunn Downing, Executive Director, Marketing at South Coast Plaza. “From limited-edition products from our boutiques and specially created menus by world-class chefs at select restaurants to our spectacular centerpiece, South Coast Plaza is the must-visit destination for the Year of the Dragon.”

As part of an annual tradition at South Coast Plaza, a dramatic Lunar New Year centerpiece will be on display in Jewel Court beginning February 8. The centerpiece will depict a large dragon, symbolizing power, nobility, honor, luck, and success. It will hold a pearl symbolizing wisdom, spiritual energy, and power. The dragon will appear to come to life, breathing water to yield a bountiful harvest, while eight holographic dragons will fly above Jewel Court.

Eight more dragons will soar inside and outside of South Coast Plaza, heralding an auspicious year. Powerful dragons will be displayed above the Bridge of Gardens and Garden Terrace amid a colorful lantern display and a stroll from Jewel Court toward Carousel Court will reveal another dragon above the enchanting fountain.

Visitors to South Coast Plaza will have many opportunities to celebrate Lunar New Year.

South Coast Plaza Lunar New Year Highlights

Gift with Purchase (Feb. 8-while supplies last): With a minimum of $3,500 in same-day purchases from any combination of South Coast Plaza boutiques and restaurants, guests will receive a Rising Dragon vase crafted by LIULI Crystal Art. Gift is redeemable at a designated redemption area found on Level Two at Jewel Court.

Enter-to-Win Extravaganza (Feb. 8-25): South Coast Plaza’s annual Enter-to-Win contest features an opportunity to win a South Coast Plaza $800 gift card, luxury prizes from South Coast Plaza boutiques and restaurants, and other gifts.

Specialty Products and Displays (Ongoing): Many South Coast Plaza boutiques will celebrate The Year of the Dragon with special window and in-store displays, and by offering limited-edition items, capsule collections, unique events, and themed products to celebrate the Year of the Dragon and Lunar New Year. Many brands will offer celebratory red envelopes to select customers.

Special Menus and Treats (Various dates): Select South Coast Plaza restaurants including Knife Pleat, Din Tai Fung, Paradise Dynasty, Terrace by Mix Mix, Mian, AnQi Bistro, Tableau, and Water Grill will celebrate Lunar New Year with special menus, while confectioners and bakeries offer an assortment of treats, some with festive Year of the Dragon gift packaging.

UnionPay Program (Feb. 8-25): When guests spend more than $3,500 in combined sales at all participating South Coast Plaza retailers and restaurants (not including department stores) using their UnionPay card, they will receive a $200 South Coast Plaza gift card. Receipts can be presented at any of South Coast Plaza’s four Concierge locations.

Children’s Crafts (Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 10-11, Feb. 17-18, and Feb. 24-25): Children are invited to assemble colorful and whimsical Year of the Dragon paper lanterns (on sale for $8 each while supplies last) at a craft station in Carousel Court, Level 1.

Photography Exhibition (Feb. 8– 25): Presented by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China and National Tourist Office.

For more information, visit southcoastplaza.com/lunar-new-year.