Speak Up Newport Hosts City Council Candidates Forum Sept. 14

The Newport Beach City Council will have four vacancies this year, and eight candidates have announced their intention to run for those four city council seats.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, Speak Up Newport is hosting a Candidates Forum so the community can meet the city council candidates and learn more about their qualifications and ideas.

The candidates are: Joe Stapleton and Tom Miller in District 1; Erik Weigand, Amy Peters and Jim Mosher in District 3; Robyn Grant in District 4; and Joy Brenner (a current council member) and Lauren Kleiman.

The forum is at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive. A reception is 5:15 to 6 p.m. The program is 6 to 7 p.m.

The forum will also be available to view remotely on Zoom.

For more information, and to register for the Zoom webinar, visit www.speakupnewport.com.