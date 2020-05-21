Special Joint Meeting of City Council and Finance Committee May 26

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach will hold a special joint meeting of the City Council and Finance Committee in the council chambers on May 26, 2020 at 4 p.m. , according to information received from the City of Newport Beach. This meeting is prior to the regular City Council meeting normally scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Members of the city council are Mayor Will O’Neill, Mayor Pro Tem Brad Avery, and Council Members Diane B. Dixon, Joy Brenner, Duffy Duffield, Jeff Herdman, and Kevin Muldoon.

Members of the Finance Committee are Will O’Neill, Chair/Mayor, Diane Dixon, Joy Brenner, William Collopy, John Reed, Joseph Stapleton, and Larry Tucker.

As a member of the public, if you would like to participate in this meeting, you can participate via the following options:

1: You can submit your questions and comments in writing for City Council consideration by sending them to the City Clerk at [email protected]. To give the City Council adequate time to review your questions and comments, please submit your written comments by Monday, May 25, 2020, at 5 p.m.

2: Members of the public can participate in this meeting telephonically. Specifically, the meeting will be viewable on NBTV and live streamed on the City’s website. If you are watching the meeting on NBTV or via the live stream, during the meeting, phone numbers for the public to call and to comment on specific agenda items will be posted on the screen. When you call, you will be placed on hold until it is your turn to speak. Please note that only 20 people can remain on hold at a time. If you call in to speak on an item and the line is busy, please call back after a few moments. The City will ensure that it allows enough time per item for everyone to call in to comment.

Special Joint Meeting Agenda:

1: Review of the Proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 Operating Budget (the proposed budget is available online at newportbeachca.gov/budget). Staff will be reviewing the approach and framework for the proposed budget in light of the preliminary estimated fiscal impacts resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic, including current revenue projections and a tiered model for reducing expenditures. Adjustments resulting from deferral of capital projects will also be reviewed. Discussion to include proposed review of budget in the new fiscal year following first quarter results.

2: Discussion of the Fee Schedule Update for Fiscal Year 2020-21. In accordance with Fiscal Policy, the City’s Fee Schedule is updated annually to ensure cost recovery for City services. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, discussion on fee adjustments are included with the review of the proposed budget.

Public comments are invited on agenda and non-agenda items generally considered to be within the subject matter Jurisdiction of the City Council and Finance Committee. Speakers must limit comments to three minutes.